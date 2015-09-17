Pochettino: Lloris commitment important for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said Hugo Lloris' commitment to the club is vital after the goalkeeper resisted interest from elsewhere to remain at White Hart Lane.

Lloris was a candidate to replace David de Gea at Manchester United but the latter's move to Real Madrid dramatically fell through before the transfer deadline.

The France international keeper was handed the Tottenham captaincy after a period of uncertainty and Pochettino insisted the 28-year-old is happy in London, despite no Champions League football on offer this season.

"I don't think I need to convince anybody," Pochettino said. "I think that Tottenham is a big club and the players want to play for Tottenham and all players are happy.

"I don't know why you still say that Hugo wants to play Champions League because he is very happy. I told you before.

"I think it is important in the way that he showed his commitment here and I am happy with him. Hugo is a very important player for us and he is our captain and he is a personality and commitment is important to show for the team."

Tottenham welcome Crystal Palace to White Hart Lane on Sunday.