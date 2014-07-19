Pochettino not expecting big changes at Spurs

A spending spree saw Tottenham bring in seven players in the close-season transfer window prior to last season, moves that were financed by the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a world-record €100 million.

Despite those additions, Tottenham were unable to break into the top four as they ended a season that saw Tim Sherwood replace Andre Villas-Boas sixth in the league.

Pochettino took charge from Sherwood following the latter's departure from White Hart Lane in May, but has yet to make a signing since his appointment.

Still, the Argentinian is pleased with the squad at his disposal and, while he revealed that there may be new arrivals at the north London club, the former Southampton boss insists his focus is on implementing his philosophy at Tottenham.

"We have a very good, big squad, always we're looking to improve the squad but no big changes, it's possible that we will improve our squad, but not many changes," Pochettino said.

"The last summer, the club made a big effort in the window in the summer. I believe in these players I think we're always looking to improve but we don't expect big changes.

"Our target for the moment is to provide the team with our philosophy, to develop and improve our style, we have an unbelievable squad with unbelievable players and we need to work to get ready for the start of the pre-season.

"We want to provide the team with our philosophy, this is our target for the moment but after we know Tottenham is a big club, always you need to show to play well, and after to need a win because the result is important because it's a big club.

"But after, during the season the target is coming, but we need to get to the start of the season in good condition."