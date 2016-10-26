Pochettino pleased with Janssen

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised Vincent Janssen for a "fantastic" display against Liverpool, but insists the forward needs more time.

The Dutchman, who arrived at Spurs in July for a reported €20million from AZ Alkmaar, has been used mostly off the bench in the Premier League.

Janssen was given a start and netted a penalty in his side's 2-1 loss at Anfield on Tuesday.

It marked his second goal in as many EFL Cup games, and his performance pleased Pochettino.

"Today I think he was fantastic. He played very well, he made a big effort and he scored. We are very happy with him," the Argentinian said, via the club's website.

"We need to understand that he's 22, he's come in from the Netherlands, a different league, and always we need to give time.

"But one thing is clear, that he is a player who works a lot, who is always involved and the commitment he shows in every game and every training session is fantastic."

Janssen is yet to score in the league, with only three of his nine appearances being starts, while he has also been unable to net in the Champions League.