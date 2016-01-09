Pochettino promises Levy duet if Tottenham win a trophy

Mauricio Pochettino has promised to sing a song with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy if the club claim silverware this season.

Tottenham have not won a trophy since reigning supreme in the 2007-08 League Cup but they are flying high this term, fourth in the Premier League and a realistic chance of topping the standings come May.

The Londoners are also preparing for an FA Cup third-round clash against Leicester City as well as next month's two-legged meeting with Fiorentina in the Europa League last 32.

And if Tottenham manage to get their hands on a title, Pochettino will perform a duet with Levy.

"What song? I don't know, maybe after we decide," the Argentine head coach said. "It is true I promised I would sing in front of, I don't know who, but he needs to sing with me. Maybe in the stadium, yes, OK, why not? In front of our supporters.

"Last night Ossie [Ardiles] sang in front of everyone with all the legends in behind, singing 'Tottingham'. It was very funny.

"It was a pleasure to meet them all, a fantastic idea from Daniel and the club. They are an important part of the history and the present of the club. It was a great idea from Daniel to explain the present project of the club and to feel the history is very important for us.

"It was a lovely night to share with them ideas and their experience can help take the club the right way. They can be involved and that can be very important.

"It was a fantastic idea, a lovely night to share and talk about football. I learned the passion that people have and how people identify with the badge. I think it was important to feel this love for the club."