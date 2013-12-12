Pochettino proud of Southampton character

The Argentinian saw his team come from behind to take a point at home to Manchester City last weekend, a result that followed defeats to Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

And Pochettino was thrilled with the attitude of his players against Manuel Pellegrini's men, and called on them to replicate that show of spirit when they visit Newcastle United on Saturday.

"Ending the run of bad results was psychologically and mentally important for the team," he said. "We had been consistent but not getting points we deserved, we deserved more.

"We have trained well and are prepared for the next game.

"We have a clear belief in how to play, our style and philosophy.

"The players understand them well, and even if there are defeats we still play the same, we've stuck to our guns."

Daniel Pablo Osvaldo's third goal of the season earned a point against City, and Pochettino has been impressed with the progress the 27-year-old has been making.

"We believe he can still improve," he added. "He is in the middle of growing and adapting to this league.

"The goal he scored puts him on the right path but has to understand he has to keep working hard to grow, learn and produce every week."