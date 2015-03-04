Pochettino proud of Tottenham response

Having suffered a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, Tottenham showed their resolve by bouncing back in style with an early Nacer Chadli goal.

Even Ki Sung-yueng's leveller could not bring them down, with Ryan Mason and Andros Townsend netting before a late consolation from former Spurs man Gylfi Sigurdsson.

"I'm happy because our performance was very good," Pochettino said. "We shot 20 times, 16 on target, more than 60 per cent possession of the ball and, with these stats, you suffer in the last minute to win the game.

"It's a strange feeling but happy. Proud for our players and congratulations to the players because after Sunday it was difficult because it was a big hit for us, but I think that the answer was very good."

The game saw Mason net his first Premier League goal and the young midfielder told the club's official website that he was "over the moon" after getting on the scoresheet in a crucial win.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. I've been waiting a long time for that. To get three points too is important," he said.

"I'm over the moon to get a goal in the win. It was important that we were bright in the second half. We've got great character."