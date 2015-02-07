Pochettino revels in 'special moment'

The Tottenham boss reflected on a "special moment" as the home fans were treated to a derby-day triumph courtesy of Harry Kane's double, which eclipsed Mesut Ozil's early opener.

"It's a special moment because always when you play the derbies it's about more than just one game," Pochettino told BT Sport after seeing his side move above Arsenal in the table.

"It's special for our supporters. I'm very happy and I congratulate my players for the performance.

"We played with our brain but also with the heart. We showed passion and emotion."

Kane's two goals took his tally for the season to 22 and Pochettino knows he has a special talent on his hands.

"He showed his quality and potential is massive," the coach added. "He can improve and this is the idea, to help him improve."

Pochettino will now turn his attentions to Tuesday's trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool.