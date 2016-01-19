Pochettino rules out January panic buys

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino would not be disappointed if Spurs fail to sign new players this month - backing the club's young talent to step up if necessary.

Spurs continue to be linked with long-term target Saido Berahino as well as Fulham forward Moussa Dembele as they seek to strengthen a youthful squad who sit fourth in the Premier League.

While Pochettino has dampened talk of a title tilt, Spurs remain in the hunt for Europa League and FA Cup success but the Argentinian has ruled out signing players for the sake of it.

"We have enough quality to fight for different competitions," he told reporters.

"It's true that maybe the people, or you [in the media], are concerned about different things but I am happy with the squad that we have.

"We need to add the right people, the right players that can improve us. If we don't find a player that can improve us, it's not our philosophy to bring players.

"We have enough quality and we have younger players in our academy with a lot of potential like Shayon [Harrison] and Kazaiah Sterling. I can give a lot of names that are very young, hungry and can help us to achieve everything.

"You are right that we can add some players to improve the squad but if we don't find these players, we have younger ones to help us."

With Spurs' primary goal threat Harry Kane having already played 29 games following the European Under-21 Championship with England, plenty have talked up the prospect of finding the England international some assistance up front.

Amid links with Wissam Ben Yedder and Jackson Martinez of Toulouse and Atletico Madid respectively, Pochettino understands why such players are linked with White Hart Lane.

"There's a lot of players and names that want to play with us because Tottenham is a big club," he added.

"The project is very attractive, the philosophy, how the team plays... a lot of players want to come. It's important for us to pick the right player.

"If it's not possible now, it's not a big problem for me."