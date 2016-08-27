Pochettino satisfied with Liverpool draw

Mauricio Pochettino felt a point apiece was the right outcome after Tottenham came from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Saturday.

Spurs trailed to James Milner's penalty two minutes before half-time at White Hart Lane, Danny Rose levelling for the hosts in the 72nd minute of the Premier League clash.

Liverpool arguably had the better of the contest in north London, but Tottenham's Argentine manager was relatively content with his team's efforts.

"I am very pleased for the performance," he told Sky Sports.

"Playing against Liverpool always is difficult. They have very good players.

"I am happy to see a great game.

"I think it was a passionate game that was high tempo."

Spurs lost full-back Kyle Walker to illness early in the game, prompting Pochettino to introduce striker Vincent Janssen and move Eric Dier from midfield to defence.

"After 15 minutes with Walker we had some problems and had to change a little bit the way we want to play," he said.

"But we are happy. I think first half they deserved more but second half we deserved more."

Rose echoed the thoughts of his manager regarding the merits of the result, the goalscorer revealing his reluctance to get forward due to the threat posed by the speed of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

"It's difficult, a draw is probably a fair result," he said.

Asked about his equaliser, set up by Dier's cross and an Erik Lamela flick on, he added: "I took it down well.

"I didn't want to get forward too much today because the pace of Mane is frightening. To be honest I think I shanked my shot."