Pochettino urges players to adjust for Villa challenge

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino says his side will have to adjust their mentality as they return to domestic action following a disappointing midweek trip to Germany.

The north London outfit were battered 3-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie and will have to turn their focus back to the Premier League - where they are second - ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pochettino said his side would have to go into the game with a fresh mental outlook with Villa in the midst of a relegation dogfight and becoming increasingly desperate for points.

"It's a very big game, it's always difficult to play against a team like this at the bottom," he said.

"They need to survive, they are in a very difficult position, but we need to show respect and we need to go Sunday and play with full respect to show that we deserve to stay where we are on the table.

"It's mental, and we need to make sure the players are ready to compete.

"It's always difficult. We need to keep our mentality and motivation up and our motivation is to stay high on the table."

Tottenham trail league leaders Leicester City by five points.