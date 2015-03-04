Pochettino wants end-of-season break for Kane
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino wants star striker Harry Kane to miss England's European Under-21 Championship campaign in a bid to avoid burnout.
Kane has forced his way into the first team at White Hart Lane this term, scoring 14 goals in 22 Premier League appearances.
That form has seen Kane tipped for a place in the England senior team, but he could miss the youth tournament in June as Tottenham look to open talks with the Football Association (FA).
"Maybe I would prefer that Harry has a month's holiday after the season to rest and recover his body and mind," Pochettino is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.
"We need to arrive at a deal with the player and the FA.
"This is my opinion but I realise we need to support the national team and to take the best decision for us all. This is our concern - he is our player.
"The FA need the player to play but at the same time they are concerned about the development of their own young talent."
