Pochettino wants home comforts for Spurs

The London club fought back to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in their previous away game in the Premier League after Christian Benteke had been sent off and they took advantage of Gaston Ramirez's dismissal to win by the same scoreline on Sunday.

Jake Livermore had put Hull in front against his former club after only eight minutes, but Ramirez was shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident with Jan Vertonghen five minutes into the second half.

Steve Bruce was furious with the decision and the Hull manager could only watch on as Harry Kane equalised just after the hour mark before Christian Eriksen secured all three points with a fine finish after 90 minutes.

Tottenham have lost just once on the road this season in the Premier League, but have been beaten in four of their six home games.

Head coach Pochettino was pleased with the manner in which his side fought back once again, but knows their form at White Hart Lane is an issue that must be addressed.

"When they scored early in the game and it was difficult to manage the situation, we looked a little bit nervous," said the former Southampton boss.

"It was difficult in the first half, they were the better team, but we showed more quality in the second half. The team showed we had a better mentality. In the end we deserved the victory.

"The red card is football. I don't know if it was a red card, but it happened. I'm just happy with the victory. It's true, we need to improve, but we won.

"I don't think it was the pivotal moment, I think we had shown at the beginning of the second half that our game was better than Hull's.

"We need to find the solution at home. We need to start getting victories at White Hart Lane. It is a big question for us."