Pochettino welcomes title talk

Tottenham have the quality to justify talk of the White Hart Lane outfit being crowned Premier League champions, according to head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Having tasted defeat just once in domestic action during the campaign, Tottenham sit fifth in the table after 14 matches, four points behind leaders Manchester City.

Only Manchester United have beaten them so far and that 1-0 reverse at Old Trafford came on the opening weekend.

Since then, however, Tottenham have recorded six wins and seven draws.



"If the people believe we are contenders I am happy because we have shown enough quality for that," Pochettino said.

"Agree or not, we want to win the next game and take the three points.

"I always believe in my squad and my players. I believe we can win."

Pochettino has already admitted he would like to bring in another striker to ease the workload on Harry Kane, but says any new signings must improve on his existing options.

"We are in a moment where it is not easy to improve the squad, it is a very difficult job," he said.

"We are very happy with our squad. It is true always we can improve but we need to be clever, to analyse, and try to find the right player to add in the next transfer window or the summer.

"When the level increases it is always difficult to find the right player to add and not break the balance."