Pochettino widens striker search

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to add a striker to his squad and insists he has more than one target before the transfer window closes.

The Premier League side have been linked to West Brom striker Saido Berahino, and had a bid for the England youth international rejected.

With Roberto Soldado sold and Emmanuel Adebayor out of favour, Spurs appear set to again rely on Harry Kane.

But Pochettino said he wanted to add support for Kane before the window closed, despite having already signed Clinton N'Jie from Lyon.

"Will he benefit from another striker coming? Yes. Always, it is important for us," he said.

"We have players like Nacer Chadli, Erik Lamela, and now Clinton N'Jie, who can play like a striker, but I think we need one more striker, to be sure, for different games - sometimes to play together.

"It's obvious we need one more offensive player. We have confidence we will bring in some offensive player, but I can't give the name today.

"More than one target? Yes. If you have one and you fail, you are dead."

N'Jie, 22, joined Tottenham in August in a deal believed to be worth £12million, having scored seven Ligue 1 goals last season.

Pochettino talked up the Cameroon international and what he can deliver for the club, but he may miss Saturday's trip to Leicester City.

"He is a very good player but he has only been here one day. We have to wait to see if he can stay in the squad for the game," he said.

"He is fast, technical, his condition is high. Last season in Lyon he scored and gave assists. He is very direct player and he is brave."