Pocognoli leaves West Brom on loan
Belgian left-back Sebastien Pocognoli has joined Brighton on loan from West Brom, while Shaun Donnellan has returned to The Hawthorns.
West Bromwich Albion have allowed defender Sebastien Pocognoli to join Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan.
Pocognoli joined the Baggies for an undisclosed fee in July 2014 and he made 21 appearances for the club, largely being deployed as a left-back, but manager Tony Pulis seems set to favour Everton loanee Brendan Galloway in that position this season.
Pocognoli's last competitive game for West Brom came in February, when he was a second-half substitute in a 1-0 home win over Manchester United, but Tony Pulis has opted to let the Belgian move to the AMEX Stadium, where he will be likely to get first-team football under Chris Hughton.
A statement on West Brom's official website said: "Everyone at West Bromwich Albion wishes Sebastien the very best for the season ahead."
Pulis has an additional option at centre-back following the return to the club of young defender Shaun Donnellan, following his loan spell at Stevenage.
