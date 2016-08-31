Pocognoli leaves West Brom on loan

West Bromwich Albion have allowed defender Sebastien Pocognoli to join Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan.

Pocognoli joined the Baggies for an undisclosed fee in July 2014 and he made 21 appearances for the club, largely being deployed as a left-back, but manager Tony Pulis seems set to favour Everton loanee Brendan Galloway in that position this season.

Pocognoli's last competitive game for West Brom came in February, when he was a second-half substitute in a 1-0 home win over Manchester United, but Tony Pulis has opted to let the Belgian move to the AMEX Stadium, where he will be likely to get first-team football under Chris Hughton.

A statement on West Brom's official website said: "Everyone at West Bromwich Albion wishes Sebastien the very best for the season ahead."

Pulis has an additional option at centre-back following the return to the club of young defender Shaun Donnellan, following his loan spell at Stevenage.