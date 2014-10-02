Podolski hints he may have to leave Arsenal

The Germany international moved to the Emirates Stadium from Cologne in 2012, and made 25 Premier League starts in his maiden season in England.

During the last campaign, Podolski started only 14 league encounters, although the 29-year-old did miss a large chunk of the season through injury.

Podolski has played just 128 minutes of action in all competitions during 2014-15, and the World Cup-winner, whose contract runs out at the end of next season, has hinted he may have to think about a move away from the club.

"I am a full-blooded player, a street player and I love competition," he told RTL.

"If I don't have this competition every weekend then a change must occur. We'll have to see but I have to at least give it a thought."