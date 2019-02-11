Pogba a joy to coach for Man United boss Solskjaer
Paul Pogba has eight goals in 10 games under Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, much to the delight of the Manchester United caretaker manager.
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is delighting in coaching a revitalised Paul Pogba at Manchester United.
Pogba has been a driving force behind United's stunning form under Solskjaer and netted a brace in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Fulham – a 10th win in 11 unbeaten games since Jose Mourinho was sacked.
It cuts a sharp contrast to the joyless closing months of the Portuguese's tenure and caretaker manager Solskjaer was full of praise for a player whose form looks increasingly likely to secure him the United job on a full-time basis.
"Paul is still young and a World Cup winner," Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.
Happy with another win, go team @ManUtd#mufcpic.twitter.com/TNEsOMJlC0— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 9, 2019
"I am sure he will keep improving and he has been fantastic for me. It is a joy coaching him.
"I don't really like to compare players, but I know that Paul is in good form, in a good place at the moment.
"His attacking play, when he arrives in the box, there is always going to be a chance of scoring a goal, or an assist or a goal."
United host Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Chelsea at the same stage of the FA Cup next Monday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.