Pogba on the bench as Clyne starts for Liverpool

Paul Pogba has been left out of Manchester United's starting line-up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The France international is on the bench for the third league game running, having also been among the substitutes for the matches against Fulham and Arsenal.

Diogo Dalot, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Matteo Darmian have all been passed fit to return in defence, while Romelu Lukaku leads the attack.

Anthony Martial is back in the squad but not in the first XI, while Fred is not involved.

Liverpool are without James Milner, who Jurgen Klopp confirmed has picked up a minor muscle injury, but Nathaniel Clyne starts in the Premier League for the first time this season at right-back.

Fabinho and Naby Keita are named in midfield, with Dejan Lovren partnering Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Liverpool team: Alisson; Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Camacho, Henderson, Lallana, Shaqiri, Sturridge.

Manchester United team: De Gea; Darmian, Smalling, Lindelof; Dalot, Herrera, Matic, Young; Lingard; Rashford, Lukaku.

Subs: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Pogba, Fellaini, Mata, Martial.