Pogba could be world's 'most expensive' player

Pogba's future has been one of the leading topics in the Italian media during the January transfer window and, while his agent - Mino Raiola - insisted the 21-year-old will not leave Juventus during the European winter, the France international could be on his way later this year.

Raiola hinted, however, that if Pogba was available, he might break transfer records.

"He will stay here this window in Italy and after that it's also up to Juventus and up to himself to see what are the possibilities and what are the things to do," Raiola told Sky Sports News on Friday.

"I have been in football long enough to say that I cannot foresee the future. Today Paul Pogba is the most expensive player if he would be on the market – that's the risk, that's normal - there are only a few clubs that can afford him.

"Let's say that I am aware of the interest that there is around Paul, obviously, and without naming them, everybody that knows a little bit about football knows that there are only eight clubs that can afford him.

"They are the eight clubs that will get into the scramble or the battle to have him."

Pogba appears almost certain to leave Juventus before his current contract expires in June 2019, with the versatile midfielder having seemingly taken another step up this season.

The former Manchester United junior has scored five goals and notched two assists in 16 appearances in Serie A this season.

That puts Pogba well on track for his most prolific league campaign having scored seven goals in Serie A last term and five the season before.

Pogba has been linked with a reunion with United and although he left the Premier League club frustrated with a lack of opportunities under Alex Ferguson, Raiola insisted his client would be interested in returning to Old Trafford.

"Paul has always said he is not angry with Manchester United – you need to move on," the agent said.

"So there is no personal grudge against Manchester United. On the contrary, he holds Manchester United very dear and has very nice memories."