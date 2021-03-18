Pogba fires Man United past Milan and into Europa League quarters

Paul Pogba made a staring return from injury as he inspired Manchester United to a 1-0 win over AC Milan in their Uefa Europa League second leg encounter on Thursday evening which saw the Red Devils progress to the quarters with a 2-1 aggregate win.

United came into the game knowing they would need to score after Milan’s late equaliser at Old Trafford last week.

The Italian giants started the game the better of the two teams and while both United and Milan created sightings on goal, they never really did enough to break the deadlock and went in level at the break.

Paul Pogba came on for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at half-time and it proved to be an inspired substitute as the French midfielder fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post after a goal mouth scramble inside Milan’s box.

Pogba continued to influence the game as things opened up with the home side now needing to attack. Eventually with 65 minutes gone, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was brought on and the Swede almost made an instant impact, but Dean Henderson was well placed to palm the strikers effort away.

Stefano Pioli’s men continued to press forward in search of an equaliser both on the night and on aggregate, but United were defending well while still looking dangerous on the counter.

In the end United managed to hold on for a tight 1-0 win which sees them through to the quarter finals of the competition.