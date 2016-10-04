Pogba form costing Mourinho and United, says Nicholas

Paul Pogba's form could cost Jose Mourinho's Manchester United a place in the top four of the Premier League, according to former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas.

The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in August for a world-record fee, having spent the previous four years at Juventus - the club he left United for.

Despite scoring just once so far this term amid some indifferent performances, Pogba has been a regular starter, and Nicholas believes his stuttering start is hindering the 20-time league champions as he readjusts to English football.

"Jose Mourinho is stuck because he has spent a fortune on big-money buys, and the big-money buys, especially Paul Pogba, are still trying to adapt," he wrote for Sky Sports' website.

"Pogba does not understand - at least he doesn't appear to - that he can play his part in a disciplined team. It's all about him and Zlatan Ibrahimovic linking up at the moment, and his constant shots from 30 yards.

"If he was an academy youngster coming into the team, people would be screaming and moaning at him, but because he's new and £89million, you let him off. He is allowed to just do what he wants.

"It will click eventually, and it might click soon, but I've got a feeling it will take a bit of time."

United finished fifth last season, missing out on a Champions League place for the second time in three years, and currently sit sixth.