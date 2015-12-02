Pogba going nowhere in January - Raiola

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has insisted his client has no intention of leaving Juventus in the January transfer window.

France start Pogba has a contract with the Serie A champions until June 2019, but is continually being linked with a move elsewhere, with clubs such as Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City all believed to be interested.

However, Raiola has made it clear Pogba wants to stay put until at least the end of the season.

"He will not be going anywhere in January," Raiola told Radio Sportiva.

"He has expressed his desire to end this season at Juventus. Plus great players rarely switch clubs in the January window.

"A transfer at the end of the season? June is still far away."