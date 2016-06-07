Pogba happy to correct Evra if necessary

Paul Pogba does not see himself as France's undisputed leader ahead of Euro 2016, but the Juventus midfielder is adamant he is happy to correct his more experienced team-mates if he feels it is in the side's best interest.

The 23-year-old is widely regarded as one of the hosts' star players as they chase their first European title since 2000 and many former France internationals have singled out Pogba as the man to take his team by the hand.

Pogba does not necessarily see himself as France's main man, though, and remains humble ahead of the showpiece on home soil.

"I always try to help the team as good as possible. I can do that by talking on the pitch and it does not matter whether I am talking to an experienced player or not," Pogba told RMC.

"Take [Patrice] Evra for example, I can also tell him what's best for the team if necessary.

"But to say I'm the boss...I don't know.

"I know that I always stay true to myself. I don't know whether I am the boss like the people say. I am just being myself, Paul."

France meet Romania, Switzerland and Albania in Group A.