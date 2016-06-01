Pogba hopes France capitalise on Euro 2016 pressure

France star Paul Pogba admits his nation are under more pressure as Euro 2016 hosts, but believes they are a good chance of succeeding.

Didier Deschamps' men have been drawn with Romania, Albania and Switzerland in Group A for the tournament, which starts on June 10.

Juventus star Pogba said hosting could prove tricky for France, but hopes they thrive in their home environment.

"It's a pressure, but at the same time, it is pure joy to be able to play in front of your own people. That's our strength this time," he told The Times of India.

"It would be great to entertain them with our performances."

France are among the favourites to win the European Championship, with Pogba needed to lead the way.

The 23-year-old believes his side are capable, saying: "We have a very good chance of winning the tournament.

"We have a good side, experienced but young and hungry."

Pogba hopes Deschamps, a European Championship and World Cup winner as a player, can make a difference.

He said the former Juventus midfielder had an aura that inspired the national team.

"What he always says is to focus on the game and specific situations. He never wants us to worry about factors off the field," Pogba said.

"He has been through these situations and would share his experiences with us, as he always does.

"When you have such a legend in the dressing room, you feel very comfortable."