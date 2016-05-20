Pogba: I want to be Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane and Vieira all in one

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba wants to take the qualities from players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in order to become a new kind of complete midfielder.

The France international has developed into one of the most-coveted midfielders since joining Juventus from Manchester United in 2012, in which time he has won four Serie A titles.

Pogba scored eight goals in 35 league appearances this campaign, while setting up 12 more, but he is determined to contribute even more.

"I want to become the complete player," Pogba told ESPN. "I want to do everything: defend, attack, score, give assists, tackle, win back the ball. Be a leader on the field.

"I want to become a new midfielder. From defensive midfielder to attacking midfielder to attacker. I want to take the qualities from everyone.

"Cristiano, Ronaldinho, Messi, everyone. [Andres] Iniesta. I'm serious. All players rolled into one. I'd like to get to the level where I have everything: [Patrick] Vieira, [Didier] Deschamps, Zidane, Ronaldinho, [Thierry] Henry, Ronaldo. It wouldn't be bad, that.

"I've already scored goals, given decisive passes, won back balls. It's really just about raising the level."

Despite racking up a host of honours as Juve have dominated Italian football, a humble Pogba says he is a way off reaching his best.

"I don't think I am a great; I think I've done nothing. I've done nothing in soccer," the 23-year-old added.

"I've won leagues, but I haven't won the Champions League, the World Cup, the Euros. Winning Euro 2016 in France, that wouldn't be bad.

"I want to work, to be a great, to win everything."