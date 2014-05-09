Pogba 'never thought' of leaving Juventus

The France international moved to Turin at the start of last season having grown frustrated by a lack of opportunities at Manchester United, and his time in Italy has seen him established as one of Europe's top midfielders.

After scoring five league goals in his debut season the 21-year-old has exceeded that this year with seven so far from 34 Serie A appearances.

His displays for the Italian champions have meant attention from some of Europe's top clubs, but Pogba insists he is happy at Juve.

"I've never thought or spoken about leaving Juventus, my future is here," he told La Stampa. "Where will I go? I'm here. I've got a contract with Juventus so what are we talking about?

"I don't think about the market. That has always been the case.

"I've always been happy to play. And that's it."

Pogba is expected to be named as part of Didier Deschamps' France squad for the World Cup in Brazil after featuring in six of their qualifying matches.