Pogba is not bound for Chelsea, insists agent

The France international caught the eye with some impressive performances in the FIFA World Cup in Brazil on the back of a fine season with Juve and has been nominated for the tournament's Young Player Award.

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho picked out Pogba as the best young player in the tournament and the London club are reported to be lining up a £60 million bid for the 21-year-old.

The former Manchester United man's agent, Mino Raiola, laughed off talk of a switch to Stamford Bridge and stated that the youngster is not looking to leave the Serie A champions.

He told Tuttosport: "Paul to Chelsea? It’s just fantasy football,

"Everything is perfect at Juventus and no meetings are planned."

Pogba joined the Turin giants from United two years ago after rejected a new contract at Old Trafford.