Pogba relishing Vidal reunion

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is looking forward to going head-to-head with former team-mate and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal when the two face off in the Champions League round of 16.

The Italian champions welcome their German counterparts for the first leg of what is promising to be a scintillating tie between the two European giants on Tuesday and Pogba said the presence of Vidal, who left Juve for Munich in the off-season, has added some spice to the affair.

The two last played together during Juventus' Champions League final loss to Barcelona last season.

"We know all about Arturo's quality – he is very dynamic, he runs a lot and he can score at any moment," Pogba said.

"He is very skilful, he can play a great final ball, so he is a complete player; everyone knows it. We will work in training on stopping him and the other Bayern players.

"We know him so we will give him a few kicks – but nothing too nasty! We hope to win against my friend 'Arturito'."

The two teams faced off in a Champions League quarter-final in 2013 and Pogba said he remembered the game being fiercely contested as Munich prevailed on the way to winning the whole tournament.

"I was on the bench [for the first leg]. That was when Bayern were really, really good – the year they won the Champions League," the Frenchman recalled.

"They had a very well-organised team with some lethal players up front.

"This season they also have a great team, with players with great individual skills who can make the difference at any time.

"But we are Juventus, we are a great club. We are not favourites to win this tie, but that can be an advantage for us as well. We have nothing to lose."