Pogba rested, not punished, says Deschamps
France coach Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba was rested for the win over Switzerland, and not punished for his petulance against Honduras.
The Juventus midfielder's FIFA World Cup began in controversial fashion as he became involved in a spat with Honduran counterpart Wilson Palacios during the first half of France's opening 3-0 Group E encounter.
Palacios appeared to trample over Pogba, which led to the Frenchman kicking out in frustration - with both players subsequently booked, and Palacios later dismissed after a second foul on Pogba led to a penalty.
Pogba was subsequently left on the bench for the start of France's 5-2 win over Switzerland on Friday, coming on for Olivier Giroud midway through the second half, but Deschamps said the decision was not designed to punish the 21-year-old.
"That was not a sanction against the fact that he could have received a red card in the first game," the France coach said.
"It was a choice with respect to Moussa Sissoko.
"Paul has huge potential, I trust him, and he knows that.
"He is capable of doing very good things. But I cannot play all players."
