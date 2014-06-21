Pogba rested, not punished, says Deschamps

The Juventus midfielder's FIFA World Cup began in controversial fashion as he became involved in a spat with Honduran counterpart Wilson Palacios during the first half of France's opening 3-0 Group E encounter.

Palacios appeared to trample over Pogba, which led to the Frenchman kicking out in frustration - with both players subsequently booked, and Palacios later dismissed after a second foul on Pogba led to a penalty.

Pogba was subsequently left on the bench for the start of France's 5-2 win over Switzerland on Friday, coming on for Olivier Giroud midway through the second half, but Deschamps said the decision was not designed to punish the 21-year-old.

"That was not a sanction against the fact that he could have received a red card in the first game," the France coach said.

"It was a choice with respect to Moussa Sissoko.

"Paul has huge potential, I trust him, and he knows that.

"He is capable of doing very good things. But I cannot play all players."