Pogba set to return against Cagliari

Juventus have been given a huge boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, with the news that Paul Pogba is set to return to action at the weekend.

France star Pogba has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in Juve's last-16 meeting with Borussia Dortmund in March.

With a 2-1 lead to protect against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri says Pogba is likely to feature against Cagliari on Saturday.

"Pogba trained well yesterday with the ball. He could play tomorrow, either starting or coming off the bench," he said.

With the Serie A title already secure, Allegri confirmed he would rest players ahead of the midweek clash in Madrid.

"I'll change things up tomorrow. It was an energy-sapping game on Tuesday, so we'll give others the chance to play," he said. "Carlos Tevez is to be rested.

"We'll need to put in a great performance in Madrid, an even better one than we showed on Tuesday.

"If we do well and have an element of luck on our side, we can make the final. But Real are an extraordinary team.

"It's important for us to reach a Champions League semi-final in a season where the aim was to get through the group stages.

"Nobody would have imagined we'd be 95 minutes away from Berlin. Or at least we hope it's 95!"