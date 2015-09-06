Pogba unsure over Juventus future

Paul Pogba has suggested he could be ready to leave Juventus at the end of the season following months of speculation.

The France star was heavily linked with a host of Europe's elite clubs over the close-season, most notably Barcelona, with Juve having rejected an €80million offer from the Spanish and European champions.

While Pogba remains a Juve player, the 22-year-old has hinted this may be his last season in Turin.

"I don't know [about an agreement being reached with Barcelona]. I am at Juventus, I am only thinking about Juventus… today I am at Juventus, but I do not know for how long," he told Telefoot.

"Why did I stay? Why not? It was not a certainty that I would leave, I could very well have stayed.

"We will do this year and then see how things go."