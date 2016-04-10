Pogba welcomes Neymar praise but remains committed to Juventus

Paul Pogba has welcomed praise from Barcelona star Neymar but insists he is happy with life at Juventus.

The Brazil international claimed this week that he would relish the chance to play alongside Pogba, who has long been linked with a possible transfer to Camp Nou.

Pogba, who scored the winning goal as Juve came from behind to beat AC Milan on Saturday, was delighted to hear of Neymar's admiration but says his sole focus is on securing the Serie A title.

"It's great to hear that a star player appreciates my skills, but I am happy to remain at Juve," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I'm focused on winning the Scudetto.

"Even though there is a lot of transfer talk, that is my focus. It's the only thing that crosses my mind.

"We are nine points up on Napoli and the battle isn't over. We must continue to win."

Napoli will look to close the gap at the top of the table when they host Verona on Sunday.