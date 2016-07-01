Poland boss praises Lewandowski after Euro 2016 exit

Adam Nawalka insisted Poland's Euro 2016 was good as it was for captain Robert Lewandowski, who ended the tournament with just one goal.

Lewandowski's only goal of Euro 2016 came on Thursday as Poland suffered a 5-3 penalty shoot-out loss to Portugal in the quarter-finals.

The 27-year-old star striker, who drew blanks in all three Group C matches as well as the last-16 win over Switzerland, opened the scoring after just two minutes in Marseille before Renato Sanches levelled proceedings in the 33rd minute.

But Nawalka heaped praise on Lewandowski post-match.

"Robert Lewandowski is still and always will be an important part of this team, he's the captain, he motivates players on the pitch and off it, he sets an example," Nawalka said.

"His behaviour is something I can only praise. This tournament for us was good as it was for Robert Lewandowski. He is an important part of the team.

"I am very happy with the way he acted and behaved. To him and all the plyers I wanted to say thank you for the heart and ambition they put it."