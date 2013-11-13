Poland, England punished for Wembley incidents

Football's governing body have slapped the Polish Football Association with a fine of CHF 30,000 (£20,437) after their fans lit several flares during England's 2-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win at Wembley.

Of the flares lit by the away fans, one landed on the pitch, with 35 of the 36 fans arrested for disorder from Poland. Of the arrests, 16 were for fans possessing or using flares.

The Football Association were also slapped with a penalty of CHF 10,000 (£6,814) after incidents of crowd disturbance in the match that helped England secure their place at next year's World Cup in Brazil.

A FIFA spokesperson told Perform: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned The Football Association with a fine of CHF 10,000 and issued a warning to the association for breaching art. 65 and art. 67 par. 1 and 3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code after incidents of crowd disturbance among visiting spectators during the preliminary competition match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil between England and Poland on 15 October 2013. The decision was notified today.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Polish Football Association with a fine of CHF 30,000 and issued a warning to the association for breaching art. 58 par. 2 lit. a) as well as art. 67 par. 2 and 3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code after incidents of crowd disturbance among its own group of spectators during the preliminary competition match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil between England and Poland on 15 October 2013. The decision was notified today."