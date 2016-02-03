Police arrest 15-year-old over Carlisle racism allegations

Police have arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with the alleged racist abuse suffered by Everton players during the FA Cup meeting with Carlisle United.

Arouna Kone and Steven Pienaar appeared upset by shouts from the crowd as they celebrated the opening goal in Sunday's 3-0 win at Brunton Park.

Referee Lee Mason instructed the stadium announcer to warn supporters over their conduct after consulting with managers Roberto Martinez and Keith Curle, while Cumbria police appealed for witnesses as Carlisle began their own internal investigation.

"Police have arrested a male as part of an investigation regarding allegations of racist behaviour directed towards football players in Carlisle United's FA Cup fourth round tie with Everton," a police statement released on Wednesday confirmed.

"A 15-year-old male, from Carlisle, has been arrested on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress by words contrary to Section 4a of the Public Order Act.

"He has been bailed until March 9 2016.

"The alleged incident occurred following Everton's first goal in the match held at Brunton Park, Carlisle, on January 31 2016.

"Police are working closely with Carlisle United as part of enquiries to identify any other suspects."