Police confirm White Hart Lane stabbing

Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating a stabbing at White Hart Lane prior to Tottenham's Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the stadium at around 15:00GMT - an hour before kick-off - to find a 35-year-old man, who is now stable in hopsital, with a stab wound.

The Met's statement read: "Police are called at approximately 15:00hrs on Sunday, 22 November, to reports of a stabbing in White Hart Lane at the junction with Tottenham High Road.

"Officers and London Ambulance and London's Air Ambulance attended and found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"Detectives from Haringey CID are investigating.

"No arrests have been made and enquires continue."



Tottenham won the London derby contest against West Ham 4-1.