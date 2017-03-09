Police to investigate airport clashes after PSG collapse at Barcelona

A police investigation has been launched after Paris Saint-Germain players were confronted by a group of individuals at an airport following the Ligue 1 club's extraordinary Champions League defeat at Barcelona on Wednesday.

PSG's 4-0 first leg lead was overturned in stunning fashion as Barcelona won the second leg 6-1, and the French champions have stated a person was hit by a car during the incident at Bourget Airport.

The club condemned the episode and confirmed support will be provided to investigators.

"Individuals verbally insulted the players before vandalising their cars. Several vehicles were damaged," a PSG statement released on Thursday read.

"In this extremely hostile and aggressive climate, all vehicles were escorted to ensure the safe passage of the players, their families and club staff members.

"One individual was struck by a car trying to escape the crowd that was physically threatening the players and their families.

"A police investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened. The club, and all those present, have informed the investigators of their readiness to help the investigation, to get to the bottom of this regrettable incident.

"The club strongly condemns the actions and behaviour of the individuals in question."