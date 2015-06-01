Police to investigate Rangers-Motherwell fight

Scottish police will investigate a brawl after Sunday's promotion-relegation play-off second leg between Rangers and Motherwell.

Motherwell thumped Rangers 3-0 at Fir Park to consign the Glasgow giants to another season outside the Scottish Premiership, with Ian Baraclough's men triumphing 6-1 on aggregate.

After the final whistle, Motherwell striker Lee Erwin approached Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni to shake hands and when he was ignored, he pushed the Tunisian in the back.

Mohsni reacted immediately, with footage showing him kick and punch Erwin.

This sparked a melee involving numerous players and staff from both clubs, with the referee eventually red carding Mohsni, Erwin and unused Motherwell substitute Fraser Kerr.

"Police Scotland will conduct a full review of the circumstances and liaise with the appropriate partners and decide how best to take the matter forward over the coming days," Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said afterwards.

Erwin told reporters after the match: "I tried to shake his [Moshni's] hand and wish him all the best and he told me to 'Eff off'.

"I pushed him and he reacted badly. A player at a club like that, at that level, should not be acting like that.

"It's embarrassing for him and the club. I wish him all the best."

Rangers manager Stuart McCall told the BBC: "If he has thrown a punch that's disgraceful.

''But it's safe to say he won't be at the club next season. He's out of contract.''

McCall's Motherwell counterpart Baraclough was similarly unimpressed.

"I was trying to console Stuart McCall and the Rangers lads and then I saw the melee. It was unsavoury scenes and football doesn't need that - there's no place for anything like that," Baraclough said.