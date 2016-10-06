Police review of Telegraph claims underway

Police have started to assess whether there are grounds for criminal cases in the wake of the Daily Telegraph's investigation into football corruption, the English Football Association has said.

A number of reports published by the newspaper last week contained video footage allegedly showing incidents of possible malpractice involving agents and coaches in English football.

City of London police confirmed last week that they were reviewing the material provided by the Daily Telegraph, but that no allegations of criminal activity had been lodged.

However, following a meeting with police, the FA say that an assessment as to whether criminal offences have been committed is underway.

"The FA today [Thursday 6 October] met with City of London police," an FA statement read.

"The police confirmed that the Daily Telegraph has now shared all relevant materials with the police alone and that a review has begun to assess any potential criminal activity.

"The FA awaits an update on this review at the earliest opportunity and will not be able to access the materials while this process is continuing.

"At the appropriate point, we are keen to ensure the releasing of materials from the Daily Telegraph is expedited in line with our repeated request for full disclosure."

The reports and covertly filmed videos published in The Daily Telegraph led to Sam Allardyce leaving the England manager's post by mutual consent, after he was seen allegedly telling undercover reporters how to "get around" FA rules on transfers.

Barnsley assistant head coach Tommy Wright was sacked after he was filmed apparently accepting a £5,000 payment to help a fake company profit from transfer deals, while QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was claimed to have been negotiating a £55,000 fee to work with the fictitious Far East firm that the reporters claimed to represent. Both men have denied the allegations.

Southampton assistant manager Eric Black was later named has having apparently given the reporters advice on how to bribe officials at lower-league clubs. Black has also protested his innocence.