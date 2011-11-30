Polish FA dismisses official over corruption

Last week, Poland's new Sports Minister Joanna Mucha notified prosecutors of a possible bribery case involving Krecina and PZPN head Grzegorz Lato related to the association's new headquarters after recordings showed the two men discussing a deal.

"Zdzislaw Krecina was dismissed from the post of PZPN secretary general," the association said in a statement after an extraordinary meeting.

This week Mucha said she believed both men should resign, but Lato, who denies any wrongdoing, has shown no desire to quit.

PZPN has been previously involved in a series of corruption scandals which led to suspensions for its authorities and temporary commissioners appointed by the courts.