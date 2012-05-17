Poll reveals Richards a more glaring omission

The majority of the media's attention has been focused on Ferdinand's absence, with the central defender left out in favour of Chelsea captain John Terry, who has been hitting the headlines this season for all the wrong reasons.

Terry is awaiting trial in July - after the championships - over alleged racial abuse of Ferdinand's younger brother Anton during Chelsea's defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Hodgson has insisted that Ferdinand's absence is purely for football reasons, with doubts still lingering over the 33-year-old's fitness, despite him enjoying a comparatively injury-free season in 2011/12.

Many fans and pundits alike are of the opinion that ill-feeling between Ferdinand and Terry has resulted in one of them having to miss out on a place on the plane.

However, more FourFourTwo.com readers have voiced their displeasure over the exclusion of Premier League title-winning defender Richards than Ferdinand, or his club colleague Carrick, whose ball-retention skills were considered essential to England's chances, especially with Scott Parker an injury doubt.

More than 35 percent of the 600 fans polled in the 24 hours immediately proceeding the squad being announced would rather have seen Richards included in Hodgson's 23.

The 23-year-old made 32 league outings in 2011/12 to help the Blues bag their first top flight title since 1968, and has won 13 senior caps - the last against the Netherlands in February in caretaker boss Stuart Pearce's only game in charge.

With Tottenham Hotspur's PFA Young Player of the Year Kyle Walker sidelined through injury, the Three Lions will be taking Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson as an out-and-out right-sided defender, with the versatile Phil Jones also able to fill in.