Polster set for Scotland stay despite US interest

Rangers fringe player Matt Polster is set to turn down a return to America as he looks to re-launch his career in Scotland.

The PA news agency understands a number of MLS clubs are keen to take the US international back across the Atlantic this month.

But the 26-year-old does not want to head home with his tail between his legs, having failed to make the breakthrough with Steven Gerrard’s team.

Polster is preparing to tie the knot with girlfriend Brittany Held in Las Vegas this weekend but will also spend time weighing up his next move.

Visa issues make a move to England unlikely as he would have to submit a fresh work permit application to the Football Association.

Instead, he will be staying north of the border amid interest from at least three Ladbrokes Premiership clubs.

The former Chicago Fire man convinced Gerrard to hand him a two-and-a-half-year deal 12 months ago after impressing on trial.

But the midfield anchor has struggled to dislodge the likes of Ryan Jack and Steven Davis from the Ibrox line-up and has made just five appearances so far.

Polster can also operate at right-back but was stuck behind James Tavernier even when the Rangers skipper’s form took a worrying dip during the early months of the campaign.

Gerrard’s team has largely picked itself in recent weeks, having closed to within two points of Celtic with a game in hand following Sunday’s Old Firm win at Parkhead, and Polster has struggled even to get into the matchday 18.

He made his Gers debut as a late substitute against Hearts at Tynecastle back in April but had to wait until the 6-0 Europa League romp over Gibraltarian minnows St Joseph’s at the start of this season for his first start.

He started again at right-back against East Fife in a Betfred Cup clash, but his last two outings against Hamilton and Motherwell have lasted a combined total of 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, Rangers have announced they will finish their winter break in Dubai with a friendly clash against Uzbekistan Super League outfit Lokomotiv Tashkent a week on Saturday.

Gerrard told the Rangers website: “We are looking forward to the game against Lokomotiv Tashkent at the end of our warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

”The match will be an important part of our preparations for the second half of the season and we expect it to be a competitive friendly and good test for our squad.”