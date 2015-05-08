Popovic extends Wanderers stay

Western Sydney Wanderers have fought off interest from numerous clubs to re-sign coach Tony Popovic on a three-year deal.

Popovic, 41, had previously been linked to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, Croatian side Hajduk Split and multiple Asian clubs.

But the former Socceroo could now remain in Parramatta for the foreseeable future after committing to the Wanderers until 2018.

The A-League club and 2014 AFC Champions League winners announced the deal at a media conference on Friday.

Popovic's first full-time coaching job has been a successful one, leading the Wanderers to an A-League premiership and last year's Asian club crown.

Western Sydney also reached successive domestic grand finals in their first two seasons, losing to the Central Coast Mariners in 2013 and Brisbane Roar last year.

The Wanderers' 2014-15 campaign was a struggle, finishing second-last in the A-League and failing to progress beyond the group stages of the Champions League.