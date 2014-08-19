Popovic: Palace have not approached me

Australia international Popovic is a former player and assistant coach at Palace and had been linked with the job since Tony Pulis left by mutual consent last week.

But the 41-year-old – who is the current manager of A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers – has received no contact from Selhurst Park.

"No, there's been no conversations with anyone in regards to that and it's not for us to speak about speculation," Popovic said on Tuesday.

"If there was something happening we'd certainly speak to you about it.

"I'm very fond of that club. I have great memories and history there and many friends I have there.

"I wish them the best in whoever they choose as a manager."

Popovic became Western Sydney's inaugural coach in 2012 and has led them to two grand finals in as many seasons in charge. They will play Chinese Super League giants Guangzhou Evergrande in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals later this month.

Tim Sherwood is the favourite to take over from Pulis at Selhurst Park, while Malky Mackay, Steve Clarke and Martin Jol have also been linked.

Palace finished 11th in the Premier League last term under Pulis, who reportedly left due to a disagreement over the club's transfer policy.