Port Vale make transfer enquiry... about Stoke's scoreboard
In one of the more bizarre transfer stories outside of the window, League One Port Vale have asked about getting their neighbours' old big screen.
IN OTHER NEWS...
Stoke have removed their giant screen as part of redevelopment work which will lead to a corner of the Bet365 Stadium being filled with seats.
That prompted Vale supporter Eddie Jackson to see if his club could buy it to install at Vale Park.
Eddie emailed Vale's chief executive/secretary Colin Garlick, who revealed at a supporters' club meeting on Thursday that he had put in a call to Stoke.
The installation costs could amount to £30,000, however, which will likely mean the screen remains a free agent.
