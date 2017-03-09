Antoine Griezmann fined for wishing his wife happy birthday

The sought-after France international lifted up his shirt to wish wife Erika a happy birthday after scoring a brace in Atletico's 3-0 win over Valencia on Sunday.

His t-shirt read 'Feliz Cumple Gordita' which means 'Happy birthday, chubby'. (It's a term of affection in Spain, OK?)

The 25-year-old was far from pleased with the petty fine, tweeting: "Fined and warned for celebrating for my wife, and this three days later..."

You'd never get this in England, Antoine. Oh, wait.

