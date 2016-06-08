Portugal 7 Estonia 0: Ronaldo, Quaresma star as hosts sign off in style

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma both scored twice as Portugal wrapped up their preparations for Euro 2016 with a 7-0 thrashing of Estonia in Lisbon on Wednesday.

Back from an extended break after his exploits for Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Ronaldo scored two of the home side's three first-half goals before being replaced at the interval.

However, Quaresma stole the show with a superb display. The winger not only found the net in each half, but also had a hand in three other goals, helping Portugal sign off in style before they travel to France.

Danilo Pereira headed home a Quaresma corner to get his first international goal, while an unfortunate deflection off Estonia's Karol Mets made it 5-0 just after the hour mark.

After Quaresma completed his brace with a well-struck drive, substitute Eder rounded out the scoring to carry a red-hot Portugal to a magnificent seven-goal win.

Ronaldo and Real Madrid colleague Pepe both returned to a side showing seven changes from the line-up that started the 1-0 defeat to England at Wembley last time out.

Having already been denied by Estonia goalkeeper Pavel Londak, Portugal’s all-time leading scorer broke the deadlock in the 36th minute courtesy of an exquisite Quaresma cross from the left wing.

The delivery, struck with the outside of the right foot, curled over to the back post where Ronaldo planted a firm header high into the net.

The provider turned scorer three minutes later, this time Quaresma using his right instep to curl a delightful chip over Londak and into the far corner of the goal.

After his cheeky flick sent Joao Mario clear down the right, Ronaldo scored again with a first-time effort from the return pass. His strike, hit into the ground, ballooned up over Londak, who had barely been tested before Portugal's nine-minute treble before the break.

Any hopes of a hat-trick from the home side's talismanic captain disappeared with his half-time withdrawal, Fernando Santos taking no risks with Portugal's Euro 2016 opener against Iceland less than a week away.

Estonia missed the chance to get a goal back early in the second half, Sander Puri hitting the crossbar with a left-footed attempt with Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio caught out of position after failing to deal with a deep free-kick.

It was not long before there were further goals, though, as Quaresma's delivery from the right led to Portugal's next two.

The Besiktas winger sent over a corner that allowed an unmarked Danilo to head home, while a whipped-in cross then saw Mets unable to do anything but deflect Londak's clearing punch into his own net.

Quaresma aimed a low drive into the bottom left corner to score again after 77 minutes before Eder's calm finish completed an emphatic display that will only raise his country's hopes ahead of a major tournament.