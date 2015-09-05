Portugal will be better than France - Santos

Portugal coach Fernando Santos believes his team will be better than France by the start of Euro 2016.

An 85th-minute Mathieu Valbuena free-kick was all that separated the teams in their friendly in Lisbon on Friday.

But an upbeat Santos was pleased with what he saw from his team, who are top of Group I in qualifying ahead of a clash against Albania on Monday.

Santos said Portugal would beat France if the teams meet at next year's showpiece tournament.

"It's clear that we have to improve our game in some aspects but I guess we had a good performance," he said.

"We made it an open game, as I've said, for moments the game was under Portugal's control, in others, it was France time.

"So I guess we showed that we can beat France. It wasn't the case today, here, but I believe it will be so in some months, when we are over there, in France."