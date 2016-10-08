Possession masters, but fifth in the league: The best stats from Klopp's first year at Liverpool

When Liverpool opted to sack Brendan Rodgers just hours after their 1-1 draw with rivals Everton on October 4, 2015, they sat 10th in the Premier League table.

The Anfield side had come close to winning the league title with Rodgers at the helm in 2013-14, but a lack of progress since saw them lingering in mid-table rather than challenging for silverware, prompting the Liverpool hierarchy to relieve the current Celtic boss of his duties.

The Reds did not need much time to appoint a successor and named Jurgen Klopp their new boss just four days after Rodgers' departure, hoping the German could lead them back to the glory days of the 1980s.

Klopp had impressed during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund, making the Signal Iduna Park side a force to be reckoned with again in the Bundesliga with his energetic style of play, and his success in Germany made him the ideal man for the job in the eyes of the Liverpool board.

On the one-year anniversary of his appointment, we take a look at the 49-year-old's numbers at Anfield and what he has achieved so far.

The Klopp table

The first thing to catch the eye is that Liverpool fail to make the top four in the 'Klopp table'. The Anfield side have collected 64 points from 37 games under Klopp since his arrival, which puts them fifth over the past 365 days.

Tottenham are top with 74 points, level with Leicester City, as Arsenal and Manchester City also come in ahead of the Reds over the 37-game span.

1, Tottenham 74 (+39)

2. Leicester City 74 (+27)

3. Arsenal 71 (+32)

4. Man City 66 (+29)

5. Liverpool 64 (+23)

6. Man Utd 63 (+15)

7. Southampton 60 (+16)

8. Chelsea 55 (+14)

Breaking the numbers down, Liverpool have been impressive away from home and collected 33 points from 20 games. That puts them second on the road since Klopp's arrival, with only Tottenham outdoing them in away games with 36 points from 18 matches.

They have been struggling at home, though, with seven teams collecting more points than Klopp since his appointment.

Liverpool have gathered a mere 31 points from 17 home games, whereas home leaders Leicester took 43 points from 19.

Leading the way

Despite their fifth place in the 'Klopp table', however, Liverpool have excelled in a number of areas since the arrival of the charismatic German.

- Liverpool's stunning return of 73 goals over the period is more than any other Premier League team, with Manchester City and Tottenham their nearest rivals on 70 goals.

- The Reds enjoy the highest average possession in the league with 58.8 per cent. Arsenal sit second in the possession table on 58.2 per cent, ahead of Spurs on 58 per cent.

- Unsurprisingly, they have the most sprints since the appointment of Klopp as well, with the Liverpool players making a grand total of 20,764, a huge 693 more than second-placed Spurs.

- Liverpool also have the most tackles over the past year, making 825 challenges overall, with Leicester in second on 789.

Room for improvement

There are areas were Klopp has work to do as well, though.

- Liverpool have conceded a remarkable 50 goals under the German. That is only the 10th best record since October 2015. For comparison, Spurs have had to take the ball out of their own net just 31 times over the past year, while Leicester conceded 32 times.

- They have by no means stood out for their passing accuracy either, with just 80.9 per cent of their passes finding the feet of a team-mate. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, United and Everton all outdo Klopp's men in this aspect of the game.

- Liverpool find themselves even lower in the interceptions table on 508. Of the clubs not either relegated or promoted since Klopp arrived to England, only Chelsea and Everton have fewer than them.