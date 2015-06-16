Postecoglou satisfied with all three points

Ange Postecoglou was delighted to leave Kyrgyzstan with all three points as Australia made a winning start to World Cup 2018 qualifying on Tuesday.

The Asian champions struggled at times in Bishkek on a tough pitch, but goals from Mile Jedinak and Tommy Oar secured a 2-1 win in Group B.

Postecoglou acknowledged his side had struggled at times to contain the lively Kyrgyzstan team, but believes they will be stronger for the experience for the rest of their qualifying campaign.

"Full credit to them [Kyrgyzstan], they gave it everything," he told Fox Sports.

"They got a lot of energy from them [the crowd], we got anxious and gave the ball away cheaply.

"In the end it's a great experience for our players - this is what the qualifying process is all about and we'll grow from this.

"We expected a tough game, so you've got to be really well prepared. The three points are the most important thing and the experience which we can build from."

Australia host Bangladesh in their next qualifying match in September, before another tough trip to Tajikistan five days later.